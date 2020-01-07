iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

