IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 515

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 463 ($6.09).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 442.33 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.43. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 203 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 438.70 ($5.77).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

