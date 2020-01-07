IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.39% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

