J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.43 million. Analysts predict that J.Jill will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

