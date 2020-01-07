Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Timothy L. Main Sells 15,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JBL opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil by 134.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

