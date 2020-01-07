Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CNB Financial by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CNB Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.