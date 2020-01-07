JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,773,000 after acquiring an additional 236,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,082,000 after acquiring an additional 709,226 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

