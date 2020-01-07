Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

