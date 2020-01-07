Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

BYD opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

