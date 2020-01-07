Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $889.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

