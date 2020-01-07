JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

