Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

JOUT opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

