JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JPS opened at GBX 446 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 446 ($5.87).

In other news, insider Martin Shenfield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £21,550 ($28,347.80).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

