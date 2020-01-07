JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Underweight

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.04 on Friday. IPSEN S A/S has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

