JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,150,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

