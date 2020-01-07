JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.83. 8,186,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

