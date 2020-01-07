JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to “Overweight”

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

