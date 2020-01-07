JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) to “Overweight”

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

