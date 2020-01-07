Judd Merrill Sells 106,034 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aqua Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.