Julia Wilson Buys 14 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £154.84 ($203.68).

On Friday, November 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,083 ($14.25) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($199.45).

On Thursday, October 31st, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £148.07 ($194.78).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,079.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

