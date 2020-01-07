Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Increased to GBX 79 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JUST. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113 ($1.49).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 84.85 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.63.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.