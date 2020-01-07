Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

KALU stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $152,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

