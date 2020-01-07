KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on KB. Citigroup cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,270,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 175,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

