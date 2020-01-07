Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on K. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 50.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.