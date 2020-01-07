KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NYSE:SPT opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.