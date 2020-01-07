Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.23.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 386,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,413. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.16 and a one year high of C$35.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.91. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

