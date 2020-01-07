KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $22.22 million and $19,170.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 328,348,260,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,093,725,903 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, KuCoin, Exmo, Mercatox, TOKOK, Bilaxy, YoBit, Gate.io, P2PB2B, COSS, Dcoin, CoinBene, Coinsbit, BitMart, OOOBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

