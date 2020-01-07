Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 103,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 79.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 685,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 304,538 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

