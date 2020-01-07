Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

KNX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 9,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

