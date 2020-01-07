Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

KNWN opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

