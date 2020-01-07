Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,252,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

