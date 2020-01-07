Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 396,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

