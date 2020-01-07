KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $24,438.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

