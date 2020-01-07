Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 983 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 958.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 871.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -23.63. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

