Landstar System, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

