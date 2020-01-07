Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

LGI stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

