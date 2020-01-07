Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

