Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,975,000 after buying an additional 713,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after buying an additional 397,549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 571,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

