Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 527,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 10,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 99,539 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 631,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

EMO stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.