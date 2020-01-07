Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.80.

ABMD opened at $179.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

