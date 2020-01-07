Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after buying an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after buying an additional 345,840 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $177.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.15 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

