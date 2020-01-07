Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,184,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

Fortinet stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

