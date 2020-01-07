Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $230,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

KRNT opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

