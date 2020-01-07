Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,242 shares of company stock worth $61,799,455. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

