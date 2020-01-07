Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 285 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 21.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $134.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.