Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

