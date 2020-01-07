Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Healthequity by 49.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

