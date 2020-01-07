Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $223.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $1,740,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $12,249,382 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

