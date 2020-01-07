Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

