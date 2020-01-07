Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

